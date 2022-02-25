Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 42,870 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

