Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,070 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.40 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

