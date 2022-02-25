Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,509 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Meta Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

