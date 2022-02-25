Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 17,975 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after acquiring an additional 122,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $115.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

