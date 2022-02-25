Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,142,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

