Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 65,315 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

