CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

CUBE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 1,855,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

