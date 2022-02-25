CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.49 Million

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will post $233.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.37 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $188.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $978.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,577. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.