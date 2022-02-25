CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $45.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

CS Disco stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 13,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,374. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

