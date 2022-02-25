Crypto Sports Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $91,979.14 and $37.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

