Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

