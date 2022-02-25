Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.38 to $1.48 EPS.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $22.51. 13,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $855.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.