Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

