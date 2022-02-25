Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.90. The company had a trading volume of 225,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,539. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.24 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.97.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.