Critical Survey: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 270.15%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Ebang International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Rockley Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $19.00 million 9.09 -$30.67 million N/A N/A Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -7.63

Rockley Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84%

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Ebang International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

