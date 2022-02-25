Critical Review: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CACI International and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.04 billion 1.00 $457.44 million $18.05 14.25 Healthcare Triangle $31.34 million 1.32 $2.35 million N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 7.15% 18.06% 7.77% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CACI International and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 6 0 2.86 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

CACI International currently has a consensus target price of $309.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

CACI International beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

