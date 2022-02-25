Critical Contrast: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) versus Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.06%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.03 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 4.99 -$25.44 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

