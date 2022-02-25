Critical Contrast: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.44 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 119.99 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Allied Esports Entertainment 1,245.52% -63.29% -39.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bowlero presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Bowlero beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowlero Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

