Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

NYSE CEQP opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.23.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

