Credit Suisse Group Trims Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price to $6.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.