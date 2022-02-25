Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,781 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 6.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 167.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of DRQ opened at $27.42 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

