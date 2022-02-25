Credit Suisse AG Has $750,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $151.48.
SAP Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
