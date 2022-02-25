Credit Suisse AG Has $750,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SAP were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.