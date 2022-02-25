Credit Suisse AG Has $714,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $4,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

