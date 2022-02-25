Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,686,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $983.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.88.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

