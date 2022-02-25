Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of CBRL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

