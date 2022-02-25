Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.83

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 15807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Cowen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cowen by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 315,248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $9,229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cowen by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cowen by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.