Cowen Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $292.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $327.00 to $292.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.43.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.61. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.