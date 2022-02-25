Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as low as $98.96 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 4853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.10.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.