Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE CTRA opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

