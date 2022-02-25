CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

