Cormark Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.47 per share for the year.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.