Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

