Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.05.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

