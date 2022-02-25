Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
GOCO stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.05.
GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.