Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 15,920 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,828,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 717,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

