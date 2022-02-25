Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $52,000 Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGP. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

