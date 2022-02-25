Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $480.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

