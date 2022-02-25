Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Copart in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $121.60 on Thursday. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

