Contrasting Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 2.33% 6.01% 1.78% Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 3.62% 7.76% 0.77%

0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 6 0 2.45

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus target price of $241.00, indicating a potential upside of 768.78%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.90 billion 0.27 $382.02 million $2.36 11.89 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.62 $1.38 billion $1.95 14.23

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines. The Industry & Social Infrastructure segment provides logistics equipment, turbochargers, cooling products, car air conditioners, transportation systems, and environmental equipment. The Aviation, Defense, Space segment deals with commercial and defense aircraft, ships, special vehicles, and space equipment. The Others and Common segment includes construction and real estate businesses. The company was founded by Yataro Iwasaki on July 7, 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

