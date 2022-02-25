Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $29,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

EGP stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.14. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.