Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,685,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

