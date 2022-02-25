Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.47. 32,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,836. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

