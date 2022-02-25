Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Neenah worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neenah by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neenah by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NP traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,460. The stock has a market cap of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

