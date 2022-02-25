Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 29,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3,305.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 544,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 109,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

