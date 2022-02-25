COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.
COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 7,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $578.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $52.14.
CMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
