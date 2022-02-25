Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 56,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Compass has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

