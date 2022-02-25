Comparing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.61 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37 Video River Networks $1.63 million 5.23 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Video River Networks (Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

