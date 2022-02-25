Comparing SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) & BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50% BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 6.81 $13.92 million $1.14 11.84 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.