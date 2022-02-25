Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.12

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 9629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.