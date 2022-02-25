Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €33.00 ($37.50) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

OTCMKTS:PASTF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.