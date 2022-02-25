Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $231.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Community Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

